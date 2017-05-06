JOHNSON CITY - Doris L. Tipton Hughes, 75, of Johnson City, TN departed this world for heaven on Friday, May 5, 2017.

Doris grew up in Bakersville, NC in a lovely place called Bee Branch. She moved to Johnson City in 1962. She loved the mountains and returned to her little cabin home several years after her retirement from Citi in Gray, TN. When she returned to the mountains, those were some of the happiest days of her life.

During her early years, she attended Appalachian State University and served within the Brethren Volunteer Service in Chicago, IL. This time was one of the most memorable experiences in her life. She loved her flowers, gardening, porch time and above all things, she loved the Lord Jesus Christ.

Doris was a kind, sweet soul, loving those with all her heart. She was a faithful Christian servant, a listener, a calming spirit, and a friend to many. She was a most loving wife, mother, and grandmother “Momaw.”

She leaves in this world to someday join her in glory: her husband of 55 years, Ed Hughes; son, Matthew Hughes (Jennifer); daughter, Leia Williams (Chip); her precious grandson and the sunshine of her life, Zakkary; sisters, Susie McKinney, Mary Vinson, and her sister who she was like a mother to, Helen Street; brothers, Phil and Tony Tipton; several nieces and nephews; and her lifelong best friend, Shirley Butler.

Doris has already greeted in heaven her mother and father, Burl and Effie Tipton.

A graveside service is scheduled for 10 am Monday, May 8, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery under the direction of Rev. John Smith and Rev. Greg Salyer. Pallbearers will be her nephews. Family and friends are requested to meet at Morris-Baker Funeral Home by 9:15 am Monday to go in procession to the cemetery. A celebration of life service will be conducted from 6 pm – 7 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at First Church of the Brethren, 122 Bart Greene Dr., Johnson City, TN 37615.

