Charles Gilbert Kimery

• May 6, 2017 at 12:27 PM

CHUCKEY - Charles Gilbert Kimery, age 66, of Chuckey, went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Laughlin Healthcare.

He was retired from Parker Hannifin after 33 years of service. He loved to fish and spend time with his friends.

He is survived by: wife and best friend: Leona Kimery; daughter and son: Tammy and Lynn Kimery of Tusculum; 5 grandchildren: Kamrick, Kainan, Kaylyn and Brennon Kimery, Nicholas Guinn; stepson: Jeff Guinn of Ohio; 4 sisters: Margaret Brown of Afton, Peggy (Charles) Smith of Maryville, Betty (Lanny) Love, Patsy (Mike) Laws of Chuckey; several nieces and nephews; 2 aunts: Ruth Armstrong of Chuckey, Dorothy Thompson of Greeneville.

He was preceded in death by: parents: Gilbert and Addie Kimery; grandparents; brother: Steve Kimery; sister: Barbara Rigsby; brother-in-law: Carl Brown.

Special thanks to Laughlin Healthcare and special friends Jim Burkey and Johnny Broyles.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 PM at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service Afton. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM with the Rev. Bobby Morrison and Pastor Charles Fitzsimmons officiating. Private interment will be in Cedar Grove U.M. Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com . Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.