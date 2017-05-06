Charles Gilbert Kimery

He was retired from Parker Hannifin after 33 years of service. He loved to fish and spend time with his friends.

He is survived by: wife and best friend: Leona Kimery; daughter and son: Tammy and Lynn Kimery of Tusculum; 5 grandchildren: Kamrick, Kainan, Kaylyn and Brennon Kimery, Nicholas Guinn; stepson: Jeff Guinn of Ohio; 4 sisters: Margaret Brown of Afton, Peggy (Charles) Smith of Maryville, Betty (Lanny) Love, Patsy (Mike) Laws of Chuckey; several nieces and nephews; 2 aunts: Ruth Armstrong of Chuckey, Dorothy Thompson of Greeneville.

He was preceded in death by: parents: Gilbert and Addie Kimery; grandparents; brother: Steve Kimery; sister: Barbara Rigsby; brother-in-law: Carl Brown.

Special thanks to Laughlin Healthcare and special friends Jim Burkey and Johnny Broyles.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 PM at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service Afton. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM with the Rev. Bobby Morrison and Pastor Charles Fitzsimmons officiating. Private interment will be in Cedar Grove U.M. Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com . Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.