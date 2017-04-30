Albert Edwards

Albert was a member of Higgins Creek Baptist Church. He worked at Morrill Electric, while attending classes for EMT, volunteering at Erwin Rescue Squad, and later being a full time employee for Erwin Rescue Squad, a job that he loved so much. Daddy and Bill Simmons, his partner, knew every road in Unicoi County, everyone always said. After Erwin Rescue Squad dissolved, he went to work for the Unicoi County Road Department and later retired from there. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Brance and Hazel Edwards, son, Ricky Edwards, daughter, Joy Edwards and son-in-law, Darius Willis, who could do NO wrong in his eyes.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-nine years, Mary Ruth Edwards, of the home; daughter, Linda Willis; Granddaughter, Tosha Willis Erwin and husband, Jimmy; Grandson, Matthew Willis and wife, Kristin; great grandchildren, Logan Edwards, Sabrina Edwards, Gabe Willis, Hudson Willis and Jefferson Erwin; great-great grandchild, Mason Ingram; brothers, James Edwards and wife, Margaret, Benny Edwards and wife, Lillian, Erwin, Ronnie Edwards, Ohio; several nieces and nephews.

Daddy was a quiet man, who loved helping people and his job at Erwin Rescue Squad. He Loved his wife, daughter and grandchildren. He loved riding his great grandchildren on the tractor. We feel he left this world a better place. He will be so missed. We love you!!

The family will receive friends from 5:00 P. M. Wednesday until the hour of service at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate at the 7:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Pallbearers will be Matthew Willis, Tim Roberts, Logan Edwards, Jimmy Erwin, Jefferson Erwin and Gabriel Willis. Honorary pallbearers will be former members of the Erwin Rescue Squad. Committal service will be held at 4:00 P. M. Thursday in the Higgins Chapel Cemetery.

