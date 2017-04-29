Margaret O’Dell Penley

Margaret was born on May 28, 1926 in Bristol, TN, the youngest daughter of H.J. and Nannie Trinkle O’Dell. She was a 1944 graduate of Tennessee High School. Margaret was a member of Trinity Baptist Church of Jonesborough, a member of the Challengers Class, Seniors on the Road, and a former pianist for the church. She served 65 years as a church pianist, serving at Woodlawn, Virginia Avenue in Bristol, Second Baptist in Greeneville, and Clark Street Baptist in Johnson City. These churches belonged to the Holston Baptist Association. She also served at Derita and Statesville Avenue of Charlotte, NC. Margaret formerly worked at Dosser’s and Nettie Lee in Johnson City and Belk in Charlotte, NC. In addition to her parent’s, Margaret is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert Earl Penley, her brothers and sisters, Carl, Cloyd, Paul, Mabel, Mary, Lillian and Clayton, and one grandson, Eric Rae Boles.

Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter and son-in-law, Judith and Glenn Pickering of Jonesborough; two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert, Jr. and Peggy Penley of Suffolk, VA and Michael and Judy Penley of Blountville, TN; nine grandchildren, Debra Murphy of Phoenix, AZ, Kim Graybeal of Phoenix, AZ, Elizabeth Griffith of Moneta, VA, Jonathan Penley of Virginia Beach, VA, Jimmy Boles of Seymour, TN, Melissa Penley of New York City, Ashlee and Jennifer Penley of St. Paul, MN; fourteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The family requests the honor of your presence for a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00PM on Monday, May 1, 2017 at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City with Dr. Mark Harrod officiating assisted by Rev. Robert English. Music will be under the direction of Tony Bowman. The family will receive friends to share memories from 5:00PM until the service hour at the funeral home. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10:45AM on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those who plan to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00AM to follow in procession. Honorary pallbearers are Jonathan Penley, Jimmy Boles, Tommy Rice, Bruce Godsey, Roger Godsey, John Mynatt, Tony Maden, Clayton O’Dell, Jr. and David Penley. For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund or Challengers Sunday School Class, P.O. Box 99, Jonesborough, TN 37659.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com .