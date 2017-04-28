He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County. Robbie is the son of Linda Jane Bailey and the late Jodie Lee Bailey who passed away on August 19 , 2012. He was of the Baptist faith. Robbie was a carpenter. Other than his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Collins and paternal grandmother, Louise Melba Bailey.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, one sister, Melba Roselee Bailey of IL; paternal grandfather, Harold L. Bailey; maternal grandmother, Hannah Collins, both of Erwin; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and several cousins also survive; a special friend, Joe Foster.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Preacher Willie Morrow will officiate at the 1:00 P.M. funeral service. Interment will follow in the Banner Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joe Foster, Randal Willis, Dewayne Rice, Buster Bailey and Lance King. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to the family to help with Robbie's funeral service expenses.

