Mrs. Mary Louise Irwin Kyker

Mrs. Kyker was born in Lafollette, TN and daughter of the late James W. & Georgie Baker Longmire. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James B. Kyker, daughter, Kathy Kyker Baines, granddaughter, Eva Kyker, great-granddaughter, Keri Kyker, sister, Betty Irwin Gray and a brother, Robert G. Irwin.

She was a member of New Victory Baptist Church, where she served as Librarian.

Mrs. Kyker part-owner of 11-E Fabric Shop, she also worked for the Washington County School Systems.

Survivors include her son, James R. “Bobby” Kyker and wife, Debbie, Jonesborough; sister, Nancy Irwin Durham, Jonesborough; son-in-law, J.L. Baines; three grandchildren, Tammy Barnett, Johnson City, Landon Kyker, Jonesborough and David Baines, Hampton; four great-grandchildren, Mikayla Kyker, Travis Kyker, Ryan Baines and Allison Turbyfield.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Pine Oaks Assisted Living and Lakebridge Health Care for their wonderful loving care of my mother.

Funeral services will be conducted 6:00 pm Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Parker Street officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm Saturday prior to service.

Interment services will be conducted 2:00 pm Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Maple Lawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Landon Kyker, Travis Kyker, David Baines, Ryan Baine and David O’Brien. Honorary pallbearer will be John C. O’Brien.

Condolences may be sent to the Kyker family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821