Mr. Claude E. “Cosmo” Griffith

• Apr 27, 2017 at 2:29 PM

JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Claude E. “Cosmo” Griffith, age 94, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Cornerstone Village South, Johnson City.

Mr. Griffith was born in Honaker, Virginia and son of the late Harry James & Syble Selma Johnson Griffith. He was also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, Kingsport.

Mr. Griffith was a United States Navy Veteran. He was a member of Bristol Forge Blacksmith and volunteered at Rocky Mount and Tipton Haynes.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Shawn & Terri Griffith and Jonathan & Parise Griffith; grandchildren, Noah Griffith, Nicole Griffith, Zane Griffith and Shelby Griffith; and several nephews and nieces.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Boones Dam Post 4933.

Condolences may be sent to the Griffith family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. 

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821