Mr. Claude E. “Cosmo” Griffith

Mr. Griffith was born in Honaker, Virginia and son of the late Harry James & Syble Selma Johnson Griffith. He was also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, Kingsport.

Mr. Griffith was a United States Navy Veteran. He was a member of Bristol Forge Blacksmith and volunteered at Rocky Mount and Tipton Haynes.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Shawn & Terri Griffith and Jonathan & Parise Griffith; grandchildren, Noah Griffith, Nicole Griffith, Zane Griffith and Shelby Griffith; and several nephews and nieces.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Boones Dam Post 4933.

Condolences may be sent to the Griffith family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821