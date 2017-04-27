logo

Luther Charles Whitaker

Updated Apr 27, 2017

JOHNSON CITY - Luther Charles Whitaker, 82, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Broadmore Assisted Living.

Luther was born in Diablock, KY to the late Edward and Etta Catron Whitaker.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1961-1963.

Luther worked as a federal employee as a County Agent in East Tennessee for the Department of Agriculture.

Amongst his many talents, he was a builder, a square dance caller, a teacher, an avid fisherman, and went on many missions to Mexico and Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina.

In addition to his parents, Luther was preceded in death by: his wife, Dori Whitaker; two sisters, Maxine Flinchum and Pauline Shelton; three brothers, Claude Whitaker, Herbert Whitaker and Robert Whitaker.

Survivors include: one brother, Manual Whitaker, of Fresno, CA; one sister-in-law, Louise Whitaker, of Louisville, KY; and multiple nieces and nephews who grieve the loss of their wonderful, loving Uncle Luther.

A committal service will be held at 2:30 PM Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Monte Vista Memorial Park in the mausoleum chapel. Family and friends are asked to meet there at 2:00 PM.

Many thanks to the staff of Broadmore Senior Living, where Luther called home for two and a half years, for their excellent care and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate.

