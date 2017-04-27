Luther Charles Whitaker

Luther was born in Diablock, KY to the late Edward and Etta Catron Whitaker.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1961-1963.

Luther worked as a federal employee as a County Agent in East Tennessee for the Department of Agriculture.

Amongst his many talents, he was a builder, a square dance caller, a teacher, an avid fisherman, and went on many missions to Mexico and Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina.

In addition to his parents, Luther was preceded in death by: his wife, Dori Whitaker; two sisters, Maxine Flinchum and Pauline Shelton; three brothers, Claude Whitaker, Herbert Whitaker and Robert Whitaker.

Survivors include: one brother, Manual Whitaker, of Fresno, CA; one sister-in-law, Louise Whitaker, of Louisville, KY; and multiple nieces and nephews who grieve the loss of their wonderful, loving Uncle Luther.

A committal service will be held at 2:30 PM Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Monte Vista Memorial Park in the mausoleum chapel. Family and friends are asked to meet there at 2:00 PM.

Many thanks to the staff of Broadmore Senior Living, where Luther called home for two and a half years, for their excellent care and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate.

