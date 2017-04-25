Terrial Jack Workman

Terrial was born in Johnson City, TN to the late Jack Kerrigan and Billy Jean Swaner Workman.

Terrial was a pipe fitter and welder for over 30 years. He worked for Gene Cox Mechanical for the last ten years.

In addition to his parents, Terrial was preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon Nicole “Nikki” Adams.

Survivors include: one daughter, Lora Workman; former wife, Deborah “Debbie” Workman; four sisters, Debbie Adams, Sue Crawford, Cindy Ford and Donna Davis; two grandsons, Ethan and Owen Amick; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Terrial Workman will receive friends from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Morris-Baker. The committal service will follow at 1:00 PM at Washington County Memory Gardens.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Workman family via www.morrisbaker.com .

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Workman family. (423) 282-1521