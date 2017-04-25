I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, and I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.

ELIZABETHTON - Sofia Venita Peters Wilson, 77, Elizabethton went home to be with her Lord Monday, April 24, 2017 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas N. “Uncle Tom” and Anna Lee Peters. Sofia was a 1957 graduate of Unaka High School. She was retired from the Unaka Elementary School Cafeteria. She had served as Treasurer of Blevins Cemetery for over 30 years. Sofia was the last member of the Union Hill Quartett. She was a member of the New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Grady D. Wilson who died March 4, 2014.

Survivors include her sister: Ann Colbaugh & husband Gale, Elizabethton. Two Aunts: Beulah Peters and Virginia Peters. Several nieces, nephews & cousins. Her Sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law: Liz Mercer & husband Robert, West Columbia, Texas. Hazel Wilson, Elizabethton and Mildred Wilson, Angelton, Texas, her shopping Buddies Carolyn Milam, sister-in-law & her niece, Judy Stout, Conway Wilson, Ralph Wilson & wife Lee and Arlie “Skip” Wilson. Her special Cousin: Monett & George Shupert, Dayton, Ohio. Her life-long friends: Kenneth, Carolyn & Susan Colbaugh. Her special friends: Tommy & Anna Belle Deaton.

Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017 in the Blevins Cemetery with the Rev. Ray Colbaugh, Rev. Nick Colbaugh and Rev. Bryan Smith officiating. Burial will follow the service. Active Pallbearers Will be : Lynn Peters, Rick Taylor, Aaron Taylor, Grant Taylor, Andy Wilson, Randy Wilson, Tommy Deaton, Josh Deaton, Aaron Greer and Keith Wilson. Honorary Pallbearers will be: her church family, members of the Carter County Rescue Squad, Officials of Blevins Cemetery, her nieces, nephews and her special kids. To those who prefer memorials may be made in memory of Sofia to the Blevins Cemetery Fund % Vera Smith, 1650 Highway 91, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

