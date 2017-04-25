Sally Goralczyk

Sally was born and raised in Detroit, MI. She lived in the Tri-Cities are since 1994.

Sally was a selfless wife and mother whose first passion was her family. Her love of people led her to a career in sales, then owning and operating two small businesses in Michigan with her husband. Sally was happiest when the entire family was together. She enjoyed outdoor activities, reading, baking, and crocheting. She had a smile that would light up the room.

Left to cherish her memory are her four daughters and their families: Deb and Roger Callens, Beverly Goralczyk Ray, Barb and Randy Johnston, and Trudy and Bill Freeman. Sally had eight grandchildren: RJ Callens, Angie Choate, Jason Ray, Josh Ray, Stephanie Moore, Ryan Johnston, Kris Freeman and Madi Freeman. She was also blessed with five and a half great grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, April 28, at 12:00 p.m. Family will receive friends before the mass between 11:30 and 12:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Mountain Home National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by signing the online guest registry found on Snyder’s Memorial Gardens website www.snydersmemorialgardens.com.