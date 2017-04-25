Born on October 1, 1945, he was a son of the late Alvin and Ida Lockner Richardson. He was a native of Jonesborough and member of Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church. Don was a United States Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War and in the 1st and 7th Artillery from 1965 - 1967. He worked for the Veteran’s Administration, Shipping and Receiving, until he retired. He was a carpenter and loved working with his hands. Don loved sports and was an avid UT fan. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Sue Lane Richardson; infant sister, Irene Richardson; infant brother, Tommy Richardson; sisters, Mary Painter and Betty Casey; brothers, Harold Richardson, Claude Richardson and Fred Richardson.

Norman Lee “Don” Richardson has left behind to cherish his memory: Wife, of 27 years: Pamela Richardson, of Johnson City; Children: Marty Richardson and fiancé Jennifer, of Erwin; Daphne Ledford, and husband Kevin, of Erwin; Tracy Sparks and husband Doug, of Johnson City;

Grandchildren: Allison Williams; Jonathan Williams; Great-grandchild: Ava Bennett; Several nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Norman Lee “Don” Richardson in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 PM Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Otis Banks will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by The Brown Family. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and continue until service time on Wednesday at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service with military honors will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, April 27, 2017 in the Bumpass Cove Cemetery. Those attending will meet at the cemetery by 9:50 AM on Thursday. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin