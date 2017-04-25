He was born in Bristol, VA and had lived in Rogersville for the past 27 years.

Jim served in the U. S. Navy. He was a member of the American Legion Post #21 of Rogersville.

Jim worked in construction and photography. Jim’s passion was wood burning; he also loved spending time with his family, his furry friends and “playing” in the water no matter where it was.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Daddy Jim” and Reba “Momma Pete” Ingle; father in law, Rev. Bob Brotherton and lifelong friend, Carl “Chicken Lips” Slusher.

Surviving are his loving wife of 27 years, Sandy Brotherton Ingle; daughter, Jennifer Ingle and husband, Johnny Dugger; granddaughter, Sarah R. Ingle; son, Jimmy Dale Ingle II “Scooter;” grandson, Jimmy Dale Ingle III “Trey,” granddaughter, Anna Leigh Ingle and grandson, Ethan Ingle; sisters, Sherry Camper and husband, Warren and Donna Couch and husband, Philip; other surviving siblings, Debbie Lockyer, Bob, Bill and James Ingle of Ohio; mother in law, Joann Brotherton; brother in law, Clark Brotherton and wife, Teresa; sister in law, Susan Morrow and husband, Joe; nephew, Bobby Brotherton; great nephew, Jacob Brotherton and numerous cousins.

A Gathering of Remembrance will be from 5 – 7 pm Saturday, April 29, 2017 in the Fireside Room of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. The American Legion Post #21 and Post #3 will present the flag at 5 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington County Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the VA Medical Center and to the nurses of Caris Health Care, especially Ginger.

The care of Jimmy Ingle and his family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.