Jack Matherly

Jack is a native of the Boones Creek community, having been born at home. He lived in Boones Creek all his life. He was a born farmer and he loved to farm. Jack courageously fought Hodgkins Lymphoma for five years.

Jack was a son of the late Herman and Mary Matherly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Janie Matherly, his siblings, Elizabeth Yount, and John (Buddy) Matherly, and Lula Belle Fulwiler.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Kathie Matherly, of the home, his step children, Richard Arney and Amanda Arney Johnson, who admired Jack, along with 4 step grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, James, “Bluegill”, Matherly and wife, Lois, and a host of nieces and nephews, whom he loved, and many friends.

A Celebration of Jack’s Life will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Boones Creek Baptist Church with Evangelist Toonie Cash and Rev. David Carmichael (nephew) officiating. The family will greet friends to share memories from 5:00 PM until the service hour at the church. Music is under the direction of Steve and Tracy Pate and the Boones Creek Baptist Church Choir. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday at Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be: Roland Kornatowski, Mark Hembree, Joey, Suder, Johnny Adams, Cornelio Havana, and nephews: Greg Matherly, Johnnie Miller, Bob Burnett, Bill Matherly and Jason Matherly. Honorary pallbearers will be: Don McCracken, and Larry Crouch, long-time friends since childhood, Ron Bray, Bobby Brown, David Morelock, Bill Riddle and all the members of his Sunday School Class.

Donations in memory of Jack may be made to Boones Creek Baptist Church, 304 Pickens Bridge Road, Johnson City, Tn. 37615.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Matherly family.