Billy Jack was a graduate of Happy Valley High School, where he lettered in 5 sports. Later he graduated from the PGA Golf School to become a Club Professional and continued to love golfing throughout his life. He retired from the City of Johnson City as a Parks and Rec employee and had also worked at Mason- Dixon for over 20 years. Billy Jack was a member of Southside Freewill Baptist Church of Elizabethton.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Shirley Smith, of the home; a daughter, Jill Luster and husband Greg, of Johnson City; his son, Jack Smith, of Knoxville; a grandson, Benjamin Luster, of Johnson City; a sister, Debbie Wheat, of Kingsport; two brothers, Tim Peters, of Newport and Ronnie Peters, of Johnson City. Several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law, also survive.

A service to honor the life of Billy Jack Smith, Sr. will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 27, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Steve Burleson and Pastor Todd Ellis, officiating. Music will be under the direction Mrs. Mary Ellis. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Thursday.

The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 28, 2017 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Bill Fuller, Dave Ferrell, Buzz Cox, Jason Kyte, Chad Gough, and Kenneth “Turtle” Scalf. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Southside Freewill Baptist Church and all of his brothers-in-law. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at 9:15 AM on Friday, at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton, to go in procession.

