Loved ones preceding him in death are his son, Alvin “A.J.” Gene Roberts, Jr.; parents, Jack and Dottie Jo Roberts; special parents, Carrie and Tyler Ramey; brother, Bill Roberts; and sister, Connie and T.C. Gruber.

Alvin is survived by his wife, Brenda Roberts; children, Michelle Roberts, Angela and Michael Hunley, and Margaret Wallace, , and adopted son, Thomas Paul Wynn, Jr.; grandchildren, Desmon Morales and Jacey Morales, Emily Howell and husband, Daniel, Sharon Hunley, Savannah and Jacob Ramey, and Raelyn Salomon; great-grandson, Xavier Howell; sisters, Mary and husband, Gram Stone, Ellen Roberts, Helen Roberts and Ina Roberts; brothers, Ed and Mary Lou Roberts, Jackie Roberts and Johnny and Elaine Roberts; and several special nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-8:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

The funeral service will be held on Friday at 2:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Rev. Bob Simpson officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Richard, Ricky, T.J., Chris, Will, Michael, Charlie and Earnest. Honorary pallbearers will be Margaret Wallace, Angela Hunley, Michelle Roberts and Mark Miller.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Alvin Gene Roberts, Sr.