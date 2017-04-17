Sharon Elaine Hatcher

She was born on Sept. 3, 1955, to Edgar and JoAnn Hatcher in Norfolk, Va. She was a wonderful and faithful daughter, sister and aunt, and a devoted friend to all who knew her.

She graduated from Bristol Tennessee High School in 1973, and attended Carson Newman University before graduating from the University of Tennessee in 1977. She was a special education teacher in Beaufort, SC, Greeneville, NC, Bristol, TN-VA, and Johnson City, TN. She received her Masters in Education from East Carolina University in 1988. In 1990, she started a business of Learning Disability tutoring and testing in Johnson City. Sharon loved to travel, spend time with her friends- both human and furry, and hike and enjoy the great outdoors. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Bristol.

Preceded in death by her father, she is survived by her mother, JoAnn Hatcher; her sisters Patricia (Bill) Argabrite and Dr. Janet (John W.) Rice; her nephews Wes (Katie) Argabrite, John C. Rice, and Nealon Rice; her nieces Alyson Argabrite, Josephine Russell, Tegan Rice, and Regina (Adam) Blankenship; her uncle Bill (Robin) Hatcher; her aunt Doris Jean (Mickey) Tyler; and her grandnephews Camden Argabrite and Connor Rice.

The family wishes to extend a grateful thank you to her devoted and loving caregivers Debbie Spitzer Lowry and Barbara Bailey.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Bristol on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. Visitation with the family will be after the service in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Bristol, the International Myeloma Foundation, SBK Animal Shelter (www.sbkanimals.org), or a charity of your own choosing.

