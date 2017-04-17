Mrs. Deladis W. Horne

Survivors include her husband of sixty years, Raymond Horne of the home; one son, Jeffery Horne and wife, Debbie of Hughesville, Maryland; three grandchildren, Joshua Horne and wife, Lacy of Johnson City, Tennessee, Sarah Smith of Abingdon, Virginia, and Tristan Horne of Mountain City, Tennessee; five great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Joshua, Jacob, Madison, and Mackenzie.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, Honaker, Virginia with Pastor Jake Herron and Rev. Roy Lee Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Greenhills Memory Gardens at Claypool Hill, Virginia.

Relatives and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6:00 PM Tuesday.

Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.