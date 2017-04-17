James Gilly

Jim had lived in the Crackers Neck community and the Big Stone area most of his life. He had been a resident of Gray, TN for the past 12 years.Jim was a Veteran of the US. Navy and was a retired Fireman from the Holston Defense Corporation. He loved his family, was a born again Christian and was an avid fisherman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charley and Ollie Miller Gilly, by his son Gregory Keith Gilly and by a nephew Greg Gilley and by an adopted daughter, Jodie Clark.

Survivors include two brothers; Barney Gilley, of Big Stone Gap, VA, Roger and wife Charlene Gilley of Kingsport, TN, adopted daughter, Cheryl Skeen of Perry, GA. Five grandchildren, Jenna, John, Amber, Ashley, Geremy and one great grandchild. Nephews, Barney Gilley, Jr., Wayne Gilley (Melinda) Steve Gilley (Regina), Tim Gilly (Rhonda). Nieces, Margaret Gilly DeWitt, Debbie Kirk (Joe), Patsy Masters (Wayne), Kristy Gilley Sawyer (Chip). Several great and great great nieces and nephews. Also four of his long time friends, Bud Durham, Ray Thomas, Homer Falin and Ben Mullins.

Jim will be taken home to the Crackers Neck community for the visitation and short funeral ceremony at Cedar Ridge Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 1 until 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Glencoe Cemetery in Big Stone Gap, VA. Evangelist Buddy Wilson will be officiating. Pallbearers will be his nephews and friends. To sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com . Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.