Anna Sue was born on August 18, 1932 in Nicklesville, Virginia to the late A.J. Hood, Sr. and Margaret Louise Wright Hood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Dr. Robert Jones, M.D.; and one sister-in-law, Nancy Hood.

Anna Sue was a 1952 graduate of Elizabethton High School where she became a majorette for the Betsy Band. She was a former life guard as well and had worked as a histology lab technician for Carter County Hospital. Anna Sue was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Elizabethton for over 70 years, until her health declined. She loved being a member of the church choir and was a member of Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class and a member of the UMW. Anna Sue was a volunteer at Sycamore Shoals Hospital, where she was also a member of the ladies auxiliary. She was a member of the Widower’s Luncheon Group and of the Elizabethton Senior Citizens.

Anna was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt. She loved the Lord, family gatherings, her church family and activities within the church. She was an avid Bible reader, loved working in flowers and gardening, reading and walking.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Cynthia Ann Russell and husband Bob, of Rogersville; her son, Andrew Hood Smith and wife Susan, of Telford; four grandchildren, Samantha Williams and Hillary Williams, both of Rogersville, Andrew James Smith, of Myrtle Beach, and Jacob Andrew Smith, of Telford; one great granddaughter, Jerri Rae Williams, of Rogersville; two sisters, June Taylor, of Elizabethton and Kay Humphries and husband Ed, of Lyman, SC; three brothers, A.J. Hood, Jr. and wife Ruth, of Elizabethton, Leon Hood, of Church Hill, and Gayle Hood and wife Jobelle, of Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews, along with many friends at the Courtyard Apartments, also survive.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Anna Sue Hood Jones will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton with Reverend Ray Amos, Sr., officiating. Music will be provided Tom Tull, the Chancel Choir and organist, David Arney. The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM until 7:00 PM in the church, prior to the service on Thursday.

A private disposition will be conducted at a later time.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Rev. Ray Amos, Sr., Rev. Titus O’ Bryant, Rev. Tom Oyler and the doctors and staff of Mountain States Health Alliance.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Music Ministry of First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton.

