Baby Layton Dewayne Story, passed away Friday, April 14, 2017 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was a member of By Faith Freewill Baptist Church, Johnson City. Layton is preceded in death by two great-grandfathers, Sherman Story and Robert Roark. Those left to cherish his memory include his mother and father, Kathy Hicks and Eric Story; five sisters, Trinity King, Nevaeh Story, Autumn Carden, Keidance Story, and Shaylee Story; grandparents, Darrell & Connie Story, and Lloyd and Rita Hicks; great-grandparents Beatrice Roark, Patricia Shell, Dessie Story, Joseph Hicks, Betty Hicks and Jean Hayes; aunts and uncle Jaclyn Hicks, Craig Story, Jerome Tucker, Tina Story and Clay Tarlton; and numerous cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ed Leeson, Terry Jones, Danielle Harvey, friends and their By Faith Freewill Baptist Church family for the love, support and prayers for Baby Layton.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Terry Jones officiating. Attendees are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50PM. For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Trisomy 18 Foundation, 4491 Cheshire Station Plaza, Suite 157, Dale City, VA 22193.

Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Story family.