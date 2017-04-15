Wanda Deloris Chandler

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Chandler in 2013.

Deloris is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Cheryl Chandler of Holston Community, Steve and Cindy Chandler of Blountville; one sister, Jeannie (Don) Walker of Jonesborough; two brothers, Lynn (Jan) Roberts of Gray, Mike Roberts of Kingsport; three grandchildren, Courtney Chandler, Hannah Chandler and Alexa Chandler; four step-grandchildren, Jeremy and Daniel Nash, Jaime and Brandon Fox; three step great-grandchildren, Hannah and Holly Moore, Randi Faith Fox; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 17, 6 – 8 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel and services will follow with Pastor Robert Fultz officiating.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. at East Tennessee Cemetery (formerly Tri Cities Memory Gardens).

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or Shriner’s Children Hospital.

