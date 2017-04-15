Mrs. Wanda Kauffman

Mrs. Kauffman was born in Greeneville, TN, daughter of the late Luther and Hazel Evans. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, John D. Kauffman, brother, James Morton and sister, Sharon Summers.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Patricia Lane and husband Bill, Jonesborough; sons John D. Kauffman, Jr. and wife Rebecca, Crestview, FL and Robert Glenn Kauffman and wife Lisa, Church Hill; sisters, Linda Miller, Donna Lynch, and Sue Tully; brother, Ronald Morton; grandchildren, Pamela Jones, Priscilla Lane, Johnna Kauffman, Mandy Sweigart, and Bradly Kauffman; great-grandchildren Oliver Jones, David Swiegart, and Kaylee Sweigart.

A Celebration of Life for Wanda will be held Monday, April 17, 2017, 7:30 PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Dr. Lester Morelock officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:30 -7:30 PM prior to the service.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 10:00 AM at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bradly Kauffman, Ricky Jones, Scott Sweigart, and Richie Roberts.

Condolences may be sent to the Kauffman family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821