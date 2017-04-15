Loretta Kay Arney Garver

Survivors include her husband of 54 years: Phillip Garver. Two Children: Darwinn Garver & wife, Melissa, Butler and Sherry Stevens and husband Danny, Piney Flats. Ten Grand Children: Sarah Garver, Megan Meade, Kaylin Hayworth, Bailey Epperly, Julia Stevens, Mason Hayworth, Luke Hayworth, Harley Wykle, Evan Hayworth and Grey Stevens. A Sister: Etta Mae Roberts, Mountain City. A Brother: Russell Arney & wife Carolyn, Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. One Uncle: Ted Matherly. A Sister-In-Law: Jettie McKeehan. A Brother-In-Law: Lemuel Garver.

Funeral Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Little Doe Baptist Church with the Rev. Kreg Smith officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in the Rock Springs Cemetery. Music will be provided by the Church Choir. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday will be: Tom Kyte, Paul Lowe, Larry Ornduff, Terry Potter, Scotty Kyte, and Marty Trivette. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Tony Milam, Bobby Stout, Lenny Zimberg, Howard Stout, her church family, member of the 1962 graduating class, Johnson County High School and members of the Butler Volunteer Fire Department. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Little Doe Baptist Church. Friends may also visit with the family at her residence. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Garver family.