JONESBOROUGH - James Gary Cash, 58, of Jonesborough, stepped from this earth to his eternal reward on April 13, 2017.

Gary was a man who loved people but most of all loved the Lord. During his time on this earth he was a man of character, integrity and loyalty. He was kind and compassionate to everyone he came in contact with. Gary believed a man was only as good as his word and his smile and laughter were contagious. He was gentle and humble but to his family he was larger than life.

Gary loved his wife of 41 years, Texie Williams Cash; he loved his children, son Odell Cash and wife Amanda, daughter Heather Cash Mullikin and husband Aaron. But the true light of his eyes and the loves of his life were his grandchildren – Grady Cash, Ayden Mullikin, Reagan Cash, Riley Cash and Reese Cash.

Gary was a founding member and elder at Harvest Time Christian Church.

He worked as a superintendent for BP&C, LLC.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, William Odell Cash and his mother, Juanita Lola Banner and brother, William Gregory Cash.

Those left behind to cherish Gary’s memory besides his wife, children and grandchildren are his brother Charles Cash of Clarksville; half sister, Tammy Banner Aspin and husband Jim of MI; step sister Mary Banner Lougheed of MI; step brother John Banner of MI; step father Marvin Banner of MI; a very special uncle Charles Bailey of Erwin; several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be at Harvest Time Christian Church, 920 Hwy. 107, Jonesborough on Monday, April 17, 2017 at 8:00pm, under the direction of Mr. Lamar Garrison, Dr. David Tysinger and Mr. Bill Booth. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A committal service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 10:00 am at the New Salem Cemetery, 421 Lester Snapp Road, Limestone. Active pallbearers will be: Odell Cash, Grady Cash, Aaron Mullikin, Jeff Bailey, Robert Cole, David Giles, Mark Davis and Jonathon Garst.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Norman “Doc” White, Joe Garst, Bruce Cocke, Bill Booth, Ayden Mullikin, Reagan Cash and Riley Cash. Special flower girl, Reese Cash.

Gary loved God and he loved his church where he will be tremendously missed. He would invite everyone to attend Harvest Time Christian Church, to become a born believer and Christ follower and one day join him to rejoice eternally with our Savior Jesus Christ.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Cash family. (423) 282-1521