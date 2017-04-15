Herbert H. Matherly

In 1949 he started working for Pet Dairy. In 1950 he organized the Pet Dairy Credit Union, starting with a $5 deposit, which grew into a multi-million dollar credit union at the time of his retirement in 1994. His philosophy was people helping people. He dedicated his life to the prosperity of his credit union members and making a difference in the quality of countless people's lives.

For many years he was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, serving as deacon and Sunday School class president.

He was a devoted family man. He leaves behind his loving wife, Jean, of 68 years; two daughters, Jennifer Lynn of Kingsport and Laura Lee of United Arab Emirates; and two granddaughters, Angela and Emily.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Washington County Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.