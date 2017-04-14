I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, and I have kept the faith:

ELIZABETHTON - Rev. Gilbert John Lowenstein, 99, Elizabethton went home to be with his Lord, Thursday, April 13, 2017 in the Hermitage Health Center after a brief illness. A native of Buffalo, New York, he was a son of the late William Lowenstein, Sr. & Eleanor Schroder Lowenstein. He had lived in Carter County for a number of years. He served in the United States Air Force during During World War II. He was a farmer & Minister. He was a former pastor of Willow Springs Baptist Church. Rev. Lowenstein was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church. He served on the Haven of Rest Rescue Mission, Bristol for several years. His hobbies were woodworking and painting. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor Warner Lowenstein and two brothers: Gordon & Willard.

Survivors include Three Step-Daughters: Frances Carter, Troy Pennsylvania, Gloria Briggs, Warsaw, New York, and Martha Herman & husband Kirby, Elizabethton. Two Step-Sons: Carlton Perry, Mt. Morris, new York and Peter Simon, Lakeland, Florida, 25 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and 8 great great Grandchildren. A Brother: William Lowenstein, Austin, Texas.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Monday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Eric Wright, Rev. Kirby Herman and Rev. Nathan Herman officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in the Vester Grindstaff Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday for the graveside service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Lowenstein family