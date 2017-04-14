Chris was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Selmer and Bertha Holder, maternal grandparents, Cecil and Osa Simmons, and several uncles and aunts.

Chris is survived by his parents, Johnny and Sandra Holder, his sister, Gina Holder and his brother, David Holder, all of Elizabethton, as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, and his church family. A special friend, Mary Gay McKinney, also survives.

Chris was a lifelong, active member and trustee of East Side Freewill Baptist Church. He was also part of the van ministry.

A service to honor the life of Mr. Chris Holder will be conducted at 7:00 PM, on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at the East Side Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Justin Deaton officiating. Music will be under the direction of Ms. Abbie Harris, soloist. The family will receive friends in the church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Saturday prior to the service, or at the home of his parents at other times.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:30 AM on Monday, April 17, 2017, in the Patton-Simmons Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Daniel Simmons, Melvin Simmons, Mark Simmons, Travis Simmons, John Holder, Chris Hughes, Terry Bowling, Jason Hambrick, Jeff Sullivan and Ralph Patterson. Honorary pallbearers will include Deacons and Trustees of East Side Freewill Baptist Church, the members of the Joe Williams Sunday School Class, Steve and Irmina Howard of Howard Engineering and all his friends and co-workers, including Jim Rookstool, Julie, Tim, Tom, Matthew, Luke, and Joe. Also serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jack Bunton, Lester Julian and Doug Buckles. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family on Monday at the funeral home at 9:45 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the East Side Baptist Church Van Ministry and/or Food Pantry, 704 Siam Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to Abbie Harris, NP, Larry and Brenda Peters and Melvin Simmons for the love and care shown to Chris and the family.

