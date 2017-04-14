Ida Alexandria Stafford Downes

In addition to her parents, Ida was preceded in death by her son, Clinton Downes, grandson, Gene Batchelder, sisters, Betty and Mary Stafford, brothers, Thomas, and Dan Stafford.

She was a member of the Assembly of God in Johnson City and will be greatly missed by her church family.

Those left to cherish Ida’s memory include her husband, Donald Downes, Sr., her children: Linda Zouini, and Donald Downes, Jr. and his wife Melanie Charette Downes; grandchildren: Connor and Ryder Downes, Daniel Divers, and Angelique Batchelder; great-grandchildren, Spring, Ricky and Liliana Batchelder, her sisters: Beatrice Haley, and Virginia Demers; brother and sister-in-law, Chester and Ann Downes.

The family will have a Memorial Service in New Hampshire at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.