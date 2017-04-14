Dorothy Morris Baugh

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Wheeler Baugh, sisters: Edith Cavitt, Martha Carter, and Odean Morris; son, Dennis Lawson.

Those left to cherish Dorothy’s memory include her two daughters, Nadine Green and her husband Ed of Bend, OR, and Robin Matthews and her husband Danny of Johnson City, TN; two grandsons, Lieutenant Jeffrey Matthews and his wife Lieutenant Jessica Matthews of the U.S. Navy in Pensacola, FL and 1LT Nathan Matthews of the U.S. Army in St. Robert, MO, granddaughter, Stacey Lawson, of Tulsa OK, Dorothy’s twin sister, Ortha Carroll, of Cleveland, TN, and her sister, Della McDonald, of Chattanooga, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in memory of Dorothy to Elizabethton Church of Christ 137 East C. Street Elizabethton TN 37643 or to Ronald McDonald House 418 N. State of Franklin Road Johnson City TN 37604.

The family will greet friends to share memories from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM on Monday, April 17, 2015 at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City. A Graveside and Committal service will follow at 1:45 PM in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.