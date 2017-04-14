A native of Erwin, Carolyn was remarkable as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her love of family was selfless and strong, her outlook and love of life inspiring. She led by example in letting her light shine by the love she demonstrated an ability to regard everyone equally. Her love of God and Christian Faith was extraordinary. She retired from Morrill Motors after 38 years of service. She was a member of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church. Her husband, W. T. Wilson; brother, Robert Tilson and sister, Betty Jo Tilson preceded her in death.

Survivors include: Daughter, Trish Jones; Granddaughter, Kati Linkous and husband Eric; Great Granddaughter, Emalyn Linkous; Great Grandson, Samuel Linkous, Sisters, Laura Tipton and husband Gary; Tilda Jane Lewis and husband Harold, all of Erwin. Many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends will mourn her loss.

Special thanks is extended to family and friends for the love and support shown during her battle with colon cancer. Boundless gratitude to devoted loved ones for helping with 24 hour a day vigilant love and care over the past month. Thank you to the entire staff of UCMH Long Term Care and Caris Hospice for providing kindness, care and comfort in her final days. Carolyn requested a direct cremation with no visitation. A memorial service will be held in her honor at Evergreen Cemetery, with Rev. Roger Laws officiating. The service will be at 1:00PM Monday, April 17, 2017 at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending will meet at Evergreen Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Carolyn Sue Wilson through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.