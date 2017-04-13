logo

no avatar

Jimmie Hilton, Jr

• Apr 13, 2017 at 10:43 AM

ERWIN - Jimmie Hilton, Jr., age 78, of Erwin passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017 in the Center o n Aging & Health, Erwin. He was a native of Washington County and had lived in Unicoi County since 1961. Mr. Hilton was a son of the late Jimmie Hughes Hilton, Sr. and Belle Piercy Hilton. He retired from Mor-Flo Industries in 1990 after seventeen years of service. Mr. Hilton was a fifty year member of Unicoi Masonic Lodge #681 F&AM, RD Keller Chapter #214, BE Wooten Council #119, Carter Commandery #37, Jericho Shrine Temple and Unicoi Order of Eastern Star #276. He was of the Protestant faith. Mr. Hilton enjoyed gardening and working on the farm with his son, Jimmie. Other than his parents, Mr. Hilton was preceded in death by his wife of thirty-six years, Glenda Adkins Hilton on June 26, 2002; one grandson, Chance Cicora, three brothers and eleven sisters.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, one son, Jimmie Hilton, III and wife, April; one daughter, Delores Snyder, all of Chuckey; three grandchildren: Marley Taylor, Jakob Taylor and Chris Cicora; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends: Earl Edwards, Glenn Peterson, Ronnie White, John Banner, Ernest and Shelby Williams.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 P. M. Friday, April 14, 2017 until the hour of service at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Earl Edwards and Reverend Kim Casey will officiate at the 8:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Members of Unicoi Masonic Lodge #681 F&AM will render Masonic Rites and serve as pallbearers. Committal service will be held at 10:00 A. M. Saturday in the Greenwood Cemetery, Tusculum Community. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 9:50 A. M. Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Hilton to Knights Templar Eye Foundation, 1033 Long Prairie Road, Suite 5, Flower Mound, TX 75022 or the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Hilton family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Hilton family. (423) 743-1380.