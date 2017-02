Mark Paul Onks passed away on January 30, 2017 at his home after a year long battle with cancer.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, William (Bill) of Columbia, SC, Mary Collins of Greeneville, SC; five grandchildren; brother, Marvin of Beaufort, SC; and sisters, Deborah and Daphne of Johnson City, TN.

Mark served in the U.S. Airforce and was retired from Walmart Distribution Center in Greeneville, TN.

No formal service is scheduled at this time.