Marcelean DeBord

She was born May 23, 1932 to the late Ross M. Wilcox and Marie Parson Wilcox. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, the late Jack DeBord, her son Joe Barlow, and her brother Paul Wilcox.

She was member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Ladies Circle as well as a charter member of Calvary Baptist Awana. She loved spending time with her family and friends and selling Avon. She collected Coca Cola collectibles, antiques, and dolls.

She spent many years working throughout the community. She worked at Leco and Levi Strauss, Johnson County Welcome Center, Johnson County Community Center, Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, and Johnson County Senior Center.

She is survived by: two daughters: Nancy Jane Barlow DeBord Bentley and husband Eddie, and Alice DeBord Ward and husband Gary; two sons: Willie DeBord and wife Betty and Roy DeBord and wife Amy; daughter-in-law: Mona Barlow; one sister, Betty Wilcox Maze; one brother, Wade Wilcox and wife Mary Stevens Wilcox; grandchildren: Kelly Jo Barlow Odom and husband Eric, Lindsey Deette DeBord Yoggerst and husband Anthony, Landry DeBord, Garrett DeBord, and Brett Ward; great grandson, Paycen Odom; nieces and nephews: Sandra Maze Keene and husband Jack, Karen Maze McNeil and husband Tom, Ann Wilcox Hurley and husband Mike, and Paul Grady Wilcox.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. from Calvary Baptist Church, 1354 Cold Springs Road, Mtn City, TN. with Rev. Gary Norris, Rev. Steven Spencer, Rev. Gary Norris and Rev. Coy Proffitt officiating.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside service and interment will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2017 from Philippi Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Dan Lipford, Billy Icenhour, Tracy Atwood, Donnie Ward, Scotty Campbell, Jeff Dowell, Randy Weaver, Blake Robinson, and James Reece.

Honorary pallbearers are: Joe Mack Cress, Jonathon Roark, Dick Grayson, Rob Wilcox, Rick Ramsey, Larry Trivette, and the Johnson County Knights. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Mountain States Health Alliance Hospice and friends for the love and support shown them.

Music under the direction of Lindsey Yoggerst and Marissa Norris. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Joe Barlow Scholarship Fund c/o Johnson County Knights, 150 Johnson Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN.

At other times friends may call the residence of her daughter, Alice Ward. 1189 North Church Street, Mountain City, TN. 423-727-0244

