LIMESTONE - John S. Buchanan, age 37, of the Limestone Community passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed quality time hunting with his son. He was a logger and a jack of all trades.

Survivors include his wife of 19 years: Sherry of the home; one son: Johnathan Buchanan and his wife Breanna of Erwin; his father: Wayne Buchanan; three sisters: Mae Holt and husband Shannon of Greeneville, Frankie Buchanan of Greeneville and Charlotte Woodfin and husband Hank of Erwin; two brothers: Lee and fiance’ Shasta (Little Britches) of Greeneville and Michael Buchanan; one sister-in-law: Angel Buchanan; two special cousins: David Buchanan and Fisher Bush; several nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles; two great nephews and one great niece; special friends: Don Tilson and Caiden.

Mr. Buchanan is preceded in death by his mother: Charlotte Ann Buchanan.

Memorial services for Mr. Buchanan will be 5:00 pm Monday, February 6, 2017 at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Rev. Jimmy White will be officiating.