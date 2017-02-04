John Mack Renfro, born on September 21, 1936 to Robert Hubert Renfro and Carrie Davis Renfro, lived at 236 N. Elm Street in Erwin, TN from birth until he joined the US Marine Corps in September, 1954.

As an active and curious boy who valued participation, John spent his childhood at the Erwin YMCA, First Baptist Church, Unicoi County High School, and Boy Scouts where he excelled at activities as diverse as basketball, Glee Club, bowling, drums and camping.

He excelled at learning how machines worked and how to fix them. His father owned Liberty Lumber & Manufacturing, and the tinsmith there taught him how to work with sheet metal. Friends and family have fond memories of John and his close childhood friend Joe Reeves rebuilding a T-Model Ford learning to fabricate parts and other skills that he would later use during his 30+ year career designing, implementing, and managing maintenance programs at E. I. DuPont. The inaugural test drive of the old buggy was of mixed results: “A drive to Myrtle Beach, NC and a push back from NC.”

John joined the US Marine Corp in 1954 and spent much of his time in training on ships and at bases throughout the Caribbean and Europe. During a short break between basic training and base assignment he

married his childhood sweetheart, Audree Hope McFarland.

After his tour of duty, while working as a machinist’s apprentice in Erwin, he decided on a career path as a Mechanical Engineer. After graduating from Tennessee Polytechnic Institute (Tennessee Tech) in Cookeville, TN John immediately went to work for DuPont in Aiken, SC. Working on the Savannah River project, and then moved to Parkersburg WV to work at the Washington Works facility in the Teflon division. Before retiring in 1999 he traveled around the country as a Management & Maintenance Practices specialist for DuPont.

John and Audree raised four sons, Richard Mark, Robert Michael, Ronald Marshall, and Russell Matthew.

An active outdoor enthusiast John taught his family and any friend who cared to learn how to water ski. John started a water ski club and wrote the curriculum and qualification standards for what was to become the Water Skiing Merit Badge for the Boy Scouts. His sons were the first recipients of this newly minted merit badge. He was also very involved at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Rotary International, and he served on various area boards including the Parkersburg Airport Authority.

John and Audree divorced in November, 1980. In 1982, John married Dorothy Epler Burnside of Parkersburg, WV and gained two wonderful step children, Douglas Epler Burnside and Hannah Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Burnside-McDonald, both of whom John loved, adored, and raised as his own. And yes, taught to ski!

In 2002, John and Dorothy moved to Melbourne, FL to live closer to his sons and allow Dorothy a little sunshine and warmth in their retirement. They attended Suntree United Methodist Church. On

September 15, 2011 Dorothy passed away leaving John a widower and shortly thereafter his struggle with Alzheimer’s began.

After their spouses had passed away, John and Audree reconnected through their children and began a new chapter in their lives. Though his struggles with Alzheimer’s deepened over the following years, so did the

love and affection that previously defined this amazing relationship. Audree provided emotional caregiving to her first love in what can only be described in a storybook way.

John passed peacefully in his room at Autumn House, a wonderful and loving memory care facility in Viera, FL on Monday January 23, 2017.

John is pre-deceased by two older brothers, Robert Stark Renfro and Charles Hubert Renfro, and a half-sister Julia Renfro. He was adored and respected by his parents, siblings, wives, sons, daughter-in-laws, stepchildren,

grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends, fellow Marines, neighbors, co-workers, and church friends in a life that spanned one career, two and a half marriages, two families, four states, and left a wake of love in its path.

We love you John Mack, Johnny Mack, John, Dad, Grand John.

A Memorial service will be held February 18th 4:30 PM at River Run Christian Church, located at 1660 Croton Road, Melbourne, FL. You may sign John’s guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamsonviera.com.