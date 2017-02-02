Gregory Thomas Whitehead

Greg was a Christian. Greg embodied the scripture of 1stCorinthians 13. Greg was kind, he was patient and always had a smile. Greg was an eternal optimist. He was known for his charms, wit and his ability for storytelling. No one will forget his infectious personality.

Greg was born on April 26, 1965 in Elizabethton, Tennessee to Rebecca Jane Whitehead Willingham (Charles) and Thomas Whitehead (Connie). He is survived by his beautiful and loving children, Thomas and Whitney Whitehead, his “baby beans”, their mother, Tami Sparks Whitehead, his brother, Jonathan Whitehead (Beth) and his nephews, Alec and Aaron; his step-brother, Michael Morrell and step-sister, Tina English (Barry). Greg found the love of his life with Linda Patti, his fiancé. He fell in love with her children, Carter and Anna Scarritt. He was excited to begin his married life and enjoy their life together. Several other nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Greg is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clyde and Pauline Whitehead, and his maternal grandparents, Lucille Byrd and Carlos Byrd. For Greg, family was everything. He made friends easily and never met a stranger. He worked at Enterprise Holdings as a Remarketing Account Manager and looked upon his fellow employees as his extended family. He cherished the friendships he made throughout his life.

Greg is now our guardian angel. There is no doubt that he is looking down upon us all with tender loving care and wanting us to live life to the fullest as he did with every word and action.

A celebration of his life was held in Pensacola at the Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress Street, Pensacola, Florida on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Saturday February 4th at 4:00 p.m. at Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with Mr. Gerald Holly, minister officiating. Eulogy will be given by Mr. Jonathan Whitehead. Music will be under the direction of Mr. William Mark Weddle. Friends may call at the residence of his father and residence of his mother at any time.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Greg Whitehead, to the children’s school- St. Luke Methodist School-http://www.givetostlukeschool.com/give-now/ or to the Scottish Rites Foundation https://giving.choa.org/tributes.

