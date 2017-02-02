Dr. Charles W. Balaicuis

Charles was a former Miami, FL psychiatrist, who, over a ten year period, provided over 1 million dollars in free and reduced counseling services. As the founder of the Christian Mental Health Society, Dr. B, (his preferred nickname) used the Bible as his plumb line. He counseled by phone as well as through family life seminars.

For himself, Dr. B claimed Romans 6:11 and II Corinthians 2:14 for victory over inner pride, which frequently threatens to roadblock service for God. His efforts will be remembered in helping countless couples, children, ministry workers, and individuals to discover and successfully apply biblical solutions to life’s challenges.

Survivors include his sons: John Martin Balaicuis and his wife Anne, Robert Alan Balaicuis, William Charles Balaicuis, Isaac Balaicuis, Jeremyah Balaicuis, and Isayah Balaicuis, and by his brother, Joseph Alexander Balaicuis, Jr.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Friday, February 3, 2017 from 4:00 pm until a Celebration of Charles’ Life at 6:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City with Pastor Craig Shelton officiating. A Graveside and Committal Service will be held on Saturday at 3:00 pm at Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 2:30 pm on Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Balaicuis family.