Andrew S. Hipple

Andrew played soccer for Science Hill High School, where he graduated in 1997, and for the Johnson City ’79 Falcons. He graduated with Honors from ITT Tech where he received an Associate’s degree in Electronic Technology. After graduating, he began working for Diversified Power International (DPI) where he was a supervisor.

He was a “Fan-Boy” and attended numerous Comic-Con events. Andrew also enjoyed collecting comic book and movie memorabilia and watching Sci-Fi movies. Andrew loved animals, but especially had a love for cats.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish Andrew’s memory include his sisters, Miranda L. Hipple of Raleigh, NC, Meredith A. (Hipple) Collie, and her husband, Steve of Boone, NC, and his brother, F. Griffin Hipple and his wife, Bethany Carroll of Maryville, TN. He was special Uncle Andrew to niece Sydney Reese Collie and nephews, Jamie Hipple, Will Hipple, and Charlie Collie. Also, aunt Vicki and uncle Mickey Robison of Richardson, TX, and cousins, Jordan Robison and Rachel Robison Emard, and his companion, Tashia Barquero.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Andrew’s memory to: Johnson City Animal Control Center, 3411 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601, tailchaser.org, (423) 926-8769, or to The Humane Society of Washington County, 2101 W Walnut St, Johnson City, TN 37602, hswctn.org, (423) 926-8533.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at noon, and then a Celebration of Andrew’s life at 1:00 PM at St. John’s Episcopal Church with Father Hal Hutchison and Reverend Stephen Collie officiating.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 423.610.7171 is honored to serve the Hipple family.