Parran M. Keesecker, Jr. (Jerry)

Preceding him in death are his parents: Parran Sr. and Pauline Keesecker, siblings A.G. (survived by wife, Carol), Nancy (survived by husband, Howard Dean), Conrad (survived by wife, Margaret Lee), Sam (wife, Penny), Michael, Steven and 4 nephews: Jay Merry Gray and Matthew, Randy and John Mark Keesecker.

Jerry graduated from Carson Newman College in Jefferson City, TN. After working for Massengill in Bristol, TN for 3 years, he continued his career at Chemical Abstracts in Columbus, Ohio and retired after 33 years.

Jerry was a dedicated father and husband, his involvement in the activities of his children was admirable. Not only was he an active member of Karl Road Baptist Church, but he also played a number of valuable roles in his community from coaching little league baseball and school-age basketball, to maintaining a position on the pool board and acting as Meet Director for Northland Swim Club over the years. Additionally, he was a dedicated driver and deliverer for the Delaware County Meals on Wheels program for more than 15 years.

Family will receive visitors from 10-11 A.M. on Saturday, February 4th, 2017 at Karl Road Baptist Church, 5750 Karl Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229 and a Memorial Service will follow from 11:00 A.M.-Noon (Pastor Rick Brush, officiant).

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

Kobacker House

800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214

(https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/programs/hospice-giving)

OR

Alzheimer's Association Central Ohio

1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215

(http://www.alz.org/)