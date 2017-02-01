He was born in Ft. Blackmore, Virginia and had resided the majority of his life in Gray. He was an avid farmer who devoted his life to his family. Allen enjoyed working in the garden and trading cattle.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Hazel Lane; his children, Connie Sue Lane, Dennis Lane, Gerald Lane; sisters, Lilly Gillenwater, Pearl Ramey; brothers, Bruce Lane, Ballard Lane, Lester Lane, Leonard Lane, Fred Lane, and Dan Lane.

Allen M. Lane is survived by his daughters, Marlene Bingham and Letha Lane; sons, Ronnie Lane, Ott Lane and wife, Sue, Mike Lane, Dave Lane, and Gary Lane; 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; a sister, Elsie Woods; brothers, Leland Lane and Beecher Lane; his dear friends, Rev. Ed Davis and wife, Pat, Joyce Horne, and Larry Dove along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday (February 1, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport or friends may also call anytime at the residence of the daughter, Marlene Bingham.

A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday (February 2, 2017) at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ed Davis and Rev. Shannon Lane, officiating.

A graveside service will follow the funeral service on Thursday (February 2, 2017) at Mount Pleasant Family Cemetery with Christopher Lane Odle, Kevin Lane, Tim Lane, Landon Lane, Jonathan Bingham, Blake Shelton, Shannon Lane, and David Byers serving as pallbearers. Travis Lane and Anthony Lane will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Lane family.