Stephen Michael Webb

He was an avid fisherman, golfer, NASCAR and Tennessee Vols. Fan, member of the Anheuser-Busch Bass Club, and the Teamsters Local 95.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Bern Mack Webb, and his sister Gail

Miller. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Donna; son, Bo Webb and wife Jessica; daughter, Randi Evans and husband Tyler; grandchildren, Noah Hunter, Keegan Webb, and Cheyenne Evans; brother, Jack Webb and wife Joyce; and sisters, Bobbi Saylor, Sue Thelen, and Sharon Steppe and husband David.

The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 7-8:30 PM and a Celebration of Steve’s life will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 12:00 Noon led by Rev. Charles R. Stacy, all at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, Poquoson. Entombment will follow at Veterans Memorial Gardens, Hampton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Poquoson Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 2099, Poquoson, VA, 23662. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com .

“The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.”