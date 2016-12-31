Rodney was a graduate of East Tennessee State University and a brother of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He was employed by Philip Morris U.S.A. for a successful 28 years. He was a member of Cherokee United Methodist Church. Rodney had a great passion for the Johnson City Dog Park, where you could find him there daily with his dog, Tara.

Rodney is survived by his wife of 32 years, Laura Bridwell Balch; his son, Jacob; sister, Lorretta (Jack) Roberts; sister-in-law, Leslie (John) Brooks; and a brother-in-law, Ed (Kathi) Bridwell. Several nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends.

Rodney touched the lives of many people with his smile and generosity. He maintained his trademark sense of humor till the end of his life.

A memorial service for Rodney C. Balch will be conducted at 7:00 PM, Monday, January 2, 2017, in the Sunrise Chapel at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with The Reverend Michelle McKinnon-Younce officiating. A private committal and graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. The family will greet friends and share memories in the funeral home chapel on Monday, January 2, 2017, from 5:00 PM until the service hour.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Balch family.