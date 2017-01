Survivors include a son, Rocky Saylor and his wife, Cindy of Jonesborough; a daughter, Dusty Duncan of Kingsport; a sister, Hazel Bowman and husband, Mickey of Piney Flats; three grandchildren, Joseph Duncan, Rebekah and Rachel Saylor; also several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family service at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Saylor Family. 423-928-2245