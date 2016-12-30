Jim Durnin

Jim was married to his high school sweetheart, Peggy, for sixty-four years. Their union was blessed with nine children, and he also leaves behind twenty-one grandchildren, and twenty-three great-grandchildren.

Jim served in the US Marine Corps from 1945 to 1951. He was a Marine sergeant on active duty during both WWII and the Korean War. Jim was stationed in Tsingtao, China, where he was a member of the 12th Service Marine Battalion Basketball Team, traveling throughout China and playing in the winning championship game against the Chinese National Team.

After honorable discharge from the service, he was a stand-out forward playing semi-pro basketball in Pittsburgh. He was employed by AFG Glass (formerly American St. Gobain). In 1960, Jim and family transferred with AFG from Irwin, Pennsylvania to Kingsport Tennessee, where they embraced and practiced southern hospitality for the rest of their lives. He retired from AFG in 1988 after 31 years of service as Director of Data System Services.

Jim had a life-long love of his family, basketball, UT sports, and he was an avid and accomplished fisherman, his trophies and techniques published in newspapers and magazines.

Jim was preceded in death his wife, Margaret (Peggy) Durnin; parents, Chester and Lena Durnin; son, Kip Durnin; daughter, Susan Mitchell; sister Patricia.

Jim is survived by seven children, Cindy Pangle (Lew) of Maryville, TN, Pat (Karen) Durnin, Mark (Sharon) Durnin, Kerry Durnin Keith, Jamie Slagle, Kitty (Joe) Douthat, all of Kingsport, and Joe (Debra) Durnin of Knoxville; he is also survived by sisters, Jane Jancisin and Marjorie Tomko of Irwin, Pennsylvania.

Jim's legacy of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren honor and celebrate his life and invite friends to a reception at Carter Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport on Monday, January 2, from 4 pm to 6 pm.

The family wishes to thank Terenda Kennedy and Dr. David Franzus for their kindness and care. Donations in Jim's honor may be made to The USO or VFW.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Durnin family.