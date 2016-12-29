Mrs. Sylvia J. Ford

Mrs. Ford was born in Carter County and daughter of the late Wally & Veda Taylor Miller. She was also preceded in death by four children, Terrell Ford, David Ford, Ricky Ford and Mark Ford and a sister, Loretta Miller.

She was a member of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Ford was a Bookkeeper for Office Machine & Supply Company for over 30 years.

Survivors include her husband, David Ford, Jonesborough; grandchildren, Keith Saylor, James Saylor, Jamie Saylor, Josh Ford, Jeremy Ford, Amanda Ford and Kathy Ford; one brother, Ralph Miller; two sisters, Charlotte Miller and Wilma Butler; and special niece, Pam Masters.

Memorial services will be conducted 2:00 pm Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Perry Cleek and Pastor Joe Beaver officiating.

