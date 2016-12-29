Lester Leon Whitehead

ROAN MOUNTAIN - Lester Leon Whitehead, 74, Roan Mountain, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Charlie & Sarah Guinn Whitehead. He was a 1960 graduate of Cloudland High School. Leon was retired from the Carter County School System in the Maintenance Department. He attended the Strength & Everlasting Love Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years Louise Eggers Whitehead who died June 24, 2015 and by a sister: Loretta McKinney. Leon loved his mule.