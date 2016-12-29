Arthur Eugene Laws

He was employed by the Washington County Board of Education for over 40 years and was a member of Philadelphia Presbyterian Church.

He was a son of the late Clyde and Carrie Laws.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years: Barbara Laws; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Jerry and Joy Laws of Chuckey, Lonnie and Sue Laws of Missouri; one niece and one nephew both of Missouri.

Mr. Laws requested no visitation and that a graveside service be held, however, due to inclement weather, a service will be held at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow in Philadelphia Cemetery. Family, friends, and pallbearers are asked to meet at the church for the service.

Pallbearers will be Russell Saults, Booie Saults, Ricky Foster, Eddie Hunter, Brian Wallace, Wayne Simcox, Reuben Smucker, and Pat Lewis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Tennessee Kidney Foundation, P.O. Box 22072, Knoxville, TN 37933.

Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.