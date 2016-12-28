Minnie Scarboro Grace

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, John Hunter Head; two husbands, Ulysses Grant Grace, Sr. and David Scarboro; one son, Ulysses Grant, Jr.; two brothers, Robert Daniel Yandles and George William Yandles; sister, Ruth Marie Yandles; two half brothers, James Leonard Head and Mark Head; Step Brother, Roscoe Head; two step sisters, Edith Hagan and Alice Hamilton; grandson, Joseph Andrew Scarboro; great granddaughter, Sierra Bell Zacharias.

Survivors include one son, Billy Joe Scarboro, Jacksonville, FL; two daughters, Phyllis Holtsclaw and Frances Taylor, both of Johnson City; two half brothers, John Steve Head and William Harry Head, both of Johnson City; two half sisters, Lottie Mae Fox, Johnson City, Rosa Lee Langley, North Carolina. Several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, on Great Great Grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral service for Mrs. Grace will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 30, 2016 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Dugger officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 11:00 until 1:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside service and interment will follow the funeral service at the Scalf Family Cemetery, Watauga, TN. Active pallbearers will be: Brian Briggs, Colby Briggs, James Range, Leonard Nave, Steve Wilson, Mike Alaugh, Travis Bowing, Roberto Villia, and Jesus Villian. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Hatcher, Eric Hatcher, Ryan Ray, and Bryan Ray.

To those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Grace family. (423) 928-6111