Livingston Thomas Godsey, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Jennett Godsey; son, Todd Godsey and wife Tina; granddaughter, Amber Godsey; sister, Evelyn McGlothlin and husband Clay; step sons, Mark Monicier and Matt Monicier; and several step grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2016 with Pastor Brother Sam Haynes officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 8:00 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Todd Godsey, John P. Roller, Bob McCracken, Ted Bentley, Tod Cox, Donnie Jones and Landon Morrell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Grace Baptist Church, 3055 W State St, Bristol, TN 37620.

